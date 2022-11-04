 ‘Voters looking beyond two parties’ : The Tribune India

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

‘Voters looking beyond two parties’

‘Voters looking beyond two parties’

Surjeet Thakur, AAP state chief



The BJP is trying to create a perception that AAP is withdrawing from the contest but it's not true. No party's government has repeated in the state. This shows that both Congress and BJP were repeatedly rejected after every five years, AAP president Surjeet Thakur tells Subhash Rajta. Excerpts.

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW: Surjeet Thakur, AAP state president

The AAP campaign seems to have lost its steam in the last one and half month.

We have a different style of campaigning. We believe more in door-to-door campaign than in holding big rallies. We have already reached more than 11 lakh households with our guarantees in the last one month. From tomorrow, our central leaders will kick-start the final phase of our campaign by holding road shows. The BJP is trying to create a perception that AAP is withdrawing from the contest but it's not true. Of course, we can't hold endless rallies like the BJP because it's not possible to do so through honest means.

Himachal is blessed with so many natural resources, which need to be used optimally for revenue. There's so much scope for tourism, but little has been done for its promotion.

There were claims that several big BJP and Congress leaders will join AAP but none did so. What happened?

Many leaders wanted to join AAP with conditions like ticket allocation, post etc. AAP doesn't allow anyone to join it with such conditions. When we did not make any such commitments to anyone, they changed their mind. Anyway, it's no loss for us.

Traditionally, Himachal has not shown interest in the third front. Why do you think the state will accept AAP?

Look at the past 30 years, no party has been able to form government again in the state. It shows that both Congress and BJP were repeatedly rejected after every five years. As people had no credible alternative, they kept choosing between the two parties alternately. In AAP, people now have a solid option. Our works in Delhi and Punjab are there for everyone to see. So, people will definitely look beyond these two parties.

You are guaranteeing free quality education and health services, besides the old pension scheme. Can the state burdened with Rs 70,000 crore debt afford these?

We are doing it in Delhi, where we have the same resources as the previous governments. You just need to end corruption, and there will be no dearth of money to fund welfare schemes. Himachal is blessed with so many natural resources, which need to be used optimally for revenue. There's so much scope for tourism but little has been done for its promotion. For example, there are around 6,000 circuit houses, guesthouses and rest houses in the state which are used only by ministers and their close ones. If these are used for tourism, these will become revenue generating sources instead of liabilities.

Any possibility of an alliance with the Congress, if required?

No. We want to fight and remove corruption that these two parties have strengthened. If we join hands with these parties, how are we going to build a fair, honest and transparent system?

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Cobra bites 8-year-old boy; he bites it back twice, the reptile dies

2
Diaspora

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

3
Nation

After 'advice' denying promotion to low-medical category officers set aside, Army finds them fit for elevation

4
World

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan sustains bullet injury after gunfire attack during protest march, 1 killed

5
Sports

Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' in T20 World Cup match

6
World

Watch: ‘I only wanted to kill Imran and no one else’, says attacker who opened fire at former Pak PM Imran Khan

7
Punjab

No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office

8
Patiala

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

9
Nation

Gujarat Assembly poll to be held on December 1 and 5

10
Sports

Here is why '#cheating' is trending on Twitter after India defeat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup match

Don't Miss

View All
Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Top News

Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life

Was leading march to Islamabad to demand snap poll

11 dead as SUV collides with empty bus in Madhya Pradesh

11 dead as SUV collides with empty bus in Madhya Pradesh

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Highlights negligence on part of the Punjab govt

'If in office or on way to office, please return home': Twitter layoffs begin today

'If in office or on way to office, please return home': Twitter layoffs begin today

Two-phase Gujarat elections on Dec 1, 5

Two-phase Gujarat elections on December 1, 5

No bias, multiple factors behind delay, says CEC


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Release Sikh prisoners, punish 1984 riots perpetrators, demands union

Two trucks carrying illegal sand seized

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Amritsar district

Sukhbir Badal, Virsa Singh Valtoha granted bail in case of violation of Covid norms

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh improves 15 points in education rankings

Punjab tops Union Education Ministry's performance index, Chandigarh bags second spot

Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night

Burglars clean out seven bank lockers in Mandi Gobindgarh

Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

ED files charge-sheet against SRS Group

24,000 farm fires, but Punjab AQI 'moderate'

As Delhi's air turns 'severe', ban imposed on plying of diesel LMVs, entry of trucks into capital

Resident doctors oppose removal of marshals, bouncers from Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi

Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

211 found infected in Nawanshahr district

2 held with 50-gm heroin

Indian Oil, Railways set up title clash

City school told to return Rs 10.65 lakh to 123 students

~7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Rs 7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Traders protest at Bhadaur House Market, AC Market

Two more test +ve

Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja sent to judicial custody

Intelligent traffic mgmt system to be implemented at major city junctions

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Expedite delivery of justice: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Patiala: 3 excise officials shifted in liquor smuggling case

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik back in Patiala police net

Illegal flex boards dot Patiala roads