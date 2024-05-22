Voters on wheels: Riders cycle to world’s highest polling station

Mandi, May 21
A cycling expedition was held at Tashigang in Lahaul and Spiti, the world’s highest polling station, for spreading awareness yesterday.
As part of the SVEEP activity, the cycling expedition started on May 14 under the Election Commission’s state icon Jaspreet Pal and concluded at Tashigang village. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kaza Rahul Jain participated was the chief guest on the occasion.
The cycle expedition passed through Sumdo, Hurling, Lari, Tabo, Pooh, Sichling, Shego, Kaza, Langcha, Komik and Hikkim before culminating at Tashigang.
Jain led several officials from Kaza Circuit House to Munsel-Ling School, Rangrik, on bicycle covering a distance of 9 km. On the occasion, the school management gave a grand welcome to officials. Addressing a gathering at the school, Jain said for the first time, cycling expedition had covered a distance of 450 km to make people aware about their right to franchise in Spiti.
“All Spiti residents have to set a record of at least 80 per cent voting during the election this time,” said Jain.
Jaspreet Pal appealed to all children to tell their parents, siblings, who had the voting right, to vote on June 1.
Schoolchildren formed a human chain on both sides of the road to see off Jaspreet Paul and Kshitij Thakur from Rangrik to Tashigang.
Both the riders reached Tashigang at 4 pm in the evening. They were welcomed by residents of Tashigang and Gete villages and Lamas of Key Buddhist Monastery. A special invitation letter prepared by the ECI was also distributed among voters.
