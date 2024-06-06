Voters rejected Congress govt’s false guarantees: Jai Ram

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 5

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said electorate had expressed trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees by voting for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election in Himachal Pradesh, while rejecting the false guarantees of the state government.

Thakur met people in his home Assembly constituency of Seraj in Mandi district. “People of Himachal Pradesh have rejected the Congress by voting against its false promises in 61 out of 68 assembly constituencies of the state. Under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state government had attempted to deceive women voters by promising them Rs 1,500 per month before and during the elections, but the wise women voters of the state saw through their ploy and rejected it,” Thakur said.

The former CM said this was the first government to lose public trust within a year of assuming power. “Despite Congress leaders’ attempts to divert attention from their embarrassing defeat in the Lok Sabha election, the reality remains that the Chief Minister’s authority is limited to saving his own government. Even in his own constituency, he failed to lead the Congress candidate to victory despite claiming to win all seats,” said Thakur.

Congratulating BJP workers of Seraj over the victory in the Mandi parliamentary constituency, Thakur said, “Since you did not have your own MP for three years, you were deprived of the Central assistance. That you have elected your own MP and sent her to Delhi now, this deficiency will also be overcome.”

Expressing gratitude to the women voters, Thakur commended them for rejecting the Congress’ temptations and placing trust in Modi’s guarantees.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Lok Sabha #Mandi #Narendra Modi