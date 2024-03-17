Voters will not spare six Congress rebels: CM

Tribune News Servicer

Shimla, March 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the electorate would not spare the rebel Congress MLAs, who had insulted their mandate by supporting the BJP.

Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 37 development projects worth Rs 445 crore for Jhanduta, Shri Naina Devi Ji, Ghumarwin and Sadar Bilaspur Assembly constituencies in Bilaspur district hours before the model code of conduct came into force.

IIT to come up at Kotdhar Sukhu announced opening of a Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Bank branch & an ITI at Kotdhar

He said the Thapna-Bagchhal road would be widened to two lanes at a cost of Rs 50 crore

He inaugurated a 330-metre span bridge at Bagchhal constructed at a cost of Rs 64 crore

The bridge would shorten Bilaspur to Kiratpur distance for Naina Devi & Jhanduta residents

Sukhu, while addressing a public meeting at Lag in the Jhanduta Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district, said, “A person who sells his honour and betrays his family has to keep hiding out of fear. They have insulted the public mandate and the same public will make them realise the power of their vote.” He added, “The families of the six rebels are worried about their whereabouts. They are like my family members and I respect their sentiments.”

He blamed the BJP for financial mismanagement that resulted in a debt of Rs 75,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore liabilities of government employees.

Sukhu announced the opening of a branch of Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Bank and an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Kotdhar and the widening of the Thapna-Bagchhal road to two lanes at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

He inaugurated a 330-metre span bridge at Bagchhal on the Gobind Sagar reservoir on the Panjpiri-Kuthela-Bagchhal link road, which is one of the longest cantilever bridge of India, constructed at a cost of Rs. 64 crore. This bridge would facilitate the people of the Naina Devi and Jhanduta Assembly constituencies and would shorten distance to Bilaspur and Kiratpur. He also laid the foundation stones of several other development projects.

