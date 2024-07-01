Voters will teach lesson to all three Independents: Shukla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 30

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla today said the three Independent legislators had resigned from the Vidhan Sabha under pressure from the BJP for which the electorate of these three Assembly segments will not forgive them.

Fell prey to allurement It is clear that the three Independent MLAs fell prey to the allurement by the BJP. What is even more worrisome is that they chose to go against the mandate given by the public. Rajeev Shukla, CWC Member

Shukla today addressed election meetings in support of Congress candidate Hardeep Bawa in the Nalagarh Assembly segment where bypoll will be held on July 10. “It is clear that the three Independent MLAs fell prey to the allurement by the BJP. What is even more worrisome is that they chose to go against the mandate given by the public in the 2022 Assembly poll,” he said.

He said the people of Himachal would reject this kind of politics of opportunism as was evident from the results of the six Assembly bypolls held with the Lok Sabha elections. “This time also the electorate of Nalagarh, Dehra and Hamirpur will prove that they will vote in favour of candidates who insulted their verdict and chose to join the BJP,” he said.

Shukla said people will vote in favour of the Congress on the good governance and fulfilment of the guarantees made by the party in the run up to the 2022 Assembly polls. He assured that despite the best efforts of the BJP, the Congress government would complete its full five-year term,” he said.

