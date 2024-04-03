Voters won’t accept turncoats, horse-trading, says Harshwardhan Chauhan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 2

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today said that the people of the state would not accept the politics of horse-trading and teach turncoats and the BJP a lesson by voting the Congress candidates to victory in all six Assembly seats and four parliamentary seats on June 1.

Outlandish claims Now the BJP leaders are claiming that the government has lost the majority. How can a government having 34 MLAs in the House of 62 be in a minority? The BJP knows it's losing the elections, so it is trying to mislead people with such outlandish claims. Harshwardhan Chauhan, IndustriesMinister

“Ours is the land of deities. The people who voted for these six disqualified MLAs are upset with them, and will not vote for them again. The people will not accept such kind of politics in the state,” said Chauhan here today.

He said the BJP was facing resentment from its own leaders and cadres for luring away these leaders from the Congress and then fielding them for the Assembly bypoll. “In almost all Assembly constituencies, where these six former Congress MLAs have been given ticket, there’s resentment among the BJP leaders and workers. Many leaders have even decided to leave the BJP,” said Chauhan.

Accusing the BJP of trying to destabilise the government having a clear mandate, Chauhan said that the BJP started talking about ‘operation lotus’ from the very first day the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government was sworn in. “The BJP has been making attempts to destabilise the government. Despite not having the majority, it fielded a candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections with the idea of buying the votes. It’s clear to everyone why six Congress legislators cross voted in the elections,” he said.

“And now the BJP leaders are claiming that the government has lost the majority. How can a government having 34 MLAs in the House of 62 be in a minority? The BJP knows it’s losing the elections, so it is trying to mislead people with such outlandish claims,” he added.

Chauhan further said that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government had implemented its guarantees and carried out several other developmental works during its 15-month tenure despite financial constraints. “The OPS was implemented in the first Cabinet meeting of the government. The Rs 1,500 pension for women was also to be implemented from April but the BJP went to the election commission to stop it. Around 22,000 government jobs in various departments have been approved and appreciable work has been done in the field of education and health,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla