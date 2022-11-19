Voting rose by 9.73% in 26 Chamba polling stations

Chamba, November 18
As many as 26 polling stations have been set up in five Assembly constituencies of Chamba district under the ‘Mission-277’.
District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said here today that the polling stations had been set up as part of the Election Commission’s UTSAV (Universal Transparent election through Systemic Awareness of Voters) and the SVEEP (Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation) campaigns. As a result, an increase of 9.73 per cent in voting was registered in these stations this time as compared to the previous Assembly elections.
The election authorities focused on areas that had recorded a low voter turnout in the previous elections under the ‘Mission 277’, he said. “It’s a challenging task to increase polling percentage and achieve a good voter turnout,” the DC said.
