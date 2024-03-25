Wadali weaves Sufi magic at Holi Utsav cultural event

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 24

Punjabi Sufi and folk singer Lakhwinder Wadali enthralled the audience on the first cultural evening of the national-level Holi Utsav at Sujanpur yesterday. Wadali started the performance with his popular song ‘Charkha’ and continued to weave Sufi spell till the end of the night. Folk songs like ‘Neeru Chali Ghumadi Shimle Bazara’ and ‘Jeena Kangre da’ added local flavour to the cultural evening.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma inaugurated the cultural evening and released a souvenir on the occasion.

A number of other folk singers, including Thakur Dass Rathi, Kumar Sahil, Nitish Rajput, Nisha Kumar, Arshia Thakur and Hem Raj, also entertained the audience.

Nidhi, who is known as the ‘rubber girl’ of the state, performed various Yoga asanas. Besides, a magic show was also organised during the event.

Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh, Superintendent of Police Padam Chand, Additional Deputy Commissioner Manesh Yadav, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar and officers of the district administration and other departments were also present on the occasion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur