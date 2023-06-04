Wait continues as Rohtang Pass remains shut

Tribune News Service

Kullu, June 3

Due to the inclement weather, tourists are still not allowed beyond Marhi towards the Rohtang Pass, a famous tourist spot 50 km from Manali.

The pass witnessed around 4 inches of fresh snowfall yesterday. The state has recorded 84 per cent more rainfall than normal so far and is on yellow alert from June 1-4 due to a fresh western disturbance.

Last year, the Rohtang Pass was restored on May 3 and tourists were allowed to visit it after May 6 by paying the requisite fee of Rs 550 imposed by the NGT. The Kullu administration had reopened Marhi, a tourist hotspot between Manali and the Rohtang Pass, on April 15.

This year, tourist vehicles were allowed till Marhi after May 19 by obtaining the permits.

Online permits are being issued to 800 petrol and 400 diesel vehicles daily to go till Marhi. These can be availed from the website which opens at 10 am and then again at 2 pm. Although, there isn’t much snow left in Marhi and Beas Nala, tourists are still getting to see it in Sagu Fall.

Due to frequent snowfall in May, tourists will be able to see snow in Rohtang till July.

A Border Roads Organisation (BRO) official said the restoration of the road to Rohtang Pass was delayed due to frequent snowfall after March. He said snow was cleared from the Manali-Rohtang-Koksar road on May 15, but the region again witnessed snowfall thereafter.

Manali SDM Raman Sharma said he visited the Rohtang region yesterday and arrangements will be made to send tourists to the pass as soon as the road is restored.