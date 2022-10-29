Wait for Kasauli ropeway gets longer

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 28

Tourists will have to wait longer for taking a ropeway ride to Kasauli from Jabli on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway (NH) with merely one company showing interest in the Rs 206 crore project, whose tenders were floated earlier this year.

FRESH BIDDING IN DECEMBER Only one bidder has shown interest in the Kasauli ropeway project. So, it has been decided to reinvite bids after the Assembly polls in Dec. Fresh bidding will enable more firms to participate in the process. Ajay Sharma, RTDC MD

The Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC), which is executing the project, failed to get a satisfactory response from the bidders failing which bids would be reinvited after the elections.

Confirming the development, RTDC managing director Ajay Sharma said, “Only one bidder has shown interest in the Kasauli ropeway project due to which it has been decided to reinvite the bids after the Assembly elections in December. More time has been sought by the lone bidder. Fresh bidding will enable more companies to participate in the process.”

The 3.88-km ropeway, which will reduce the journey time from an hour to about 20 minutes, is eagerly awaited by tourists and residents.

This eco-friendly transportation mode will have the twin advantage of easing traffic snarls as well as saving fuel to promote cleaner environment. The lower terminal point of the project will be situated at Mohal Bhat ka Gaon at Jabli on the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the NH-5. The upper terminal point has been identified near the Public Works Department Circuit House in Kasauli.

Despite being frequented by 5,000 to 7,500 tourists on a daily basis during the peak season, infrastructure development has failed to keep pace with inflow of visitors.

Creation of parking at the halt point can also be an issue of concern as being a cantonment town it is governed by strict Central norms and the paucity of space can act as a constraint. In a bid to ensure utmost safety, the ropeway will be developed on the CEN standards, which are the European norms for standardisation and recommended by the Niti Aayog. The Mono Cable Gondola technology having an indicative design capacity to carry 1,100 persons per hour will be put to use. Facilities like ample parking for ropeway riders will also be developed.

Welcoming the project, Rocky Chimni, vice-president, Kasauli Residents and Hoteliers Welfare Association, said it would help ease traffic congestion and provide jobs to locals, but the government would have to ensure the availability of adequate taxis and parking space.

