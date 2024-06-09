Wait for new water connections ends

Shimla, June 8
The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has resumed the process of issuing new water connections to residents. Now, people can apply for new connections from Monday.
Besides, the SJPNL will issue water connections to the residents who had already applied for these earlier this year. The SJPNL had stopped issuing water connections in view of the model code of conduct and the shortage of potable water during the summer.
However, new connections will not be issued to construction sites due to the shortage of water. AGM (Water) PP Sharma said, “Those willing to apply for new water connections can submit their applications to SJPNL and connections will be installed soon. Construction sites will have to wait till monsoon.”
Sharma said the water levels of various schemes are expected to get back to normal during the monsoon. Therefore, water connections for construction sites will be issued later.
The SJPNL supplies water to 35,000 consumers in the town, including 25,000 domestic users. On an average, 45 MLD water is supplied to the town on a daily basis.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees
Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...
Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP
Kharge’s leadership, ‘Bharat jodo yatras’ come in for praise