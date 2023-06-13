Wait over, Rohtang Pass to open for tourists from today

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JUNE 12

The 13,058-ft high famous tourist spot, Rohtang Pass, will be thrown open for tourist vehicles from tomorrow.

At present the vehicles were allowed up to Marhi, midway between Manali and the Rohtang Pass for those having permits. Only 800 petrol and 400 diesel vehicles are allowed beyond the Gulaba barrier. The permits are sold out instantly after being released online. The electric vehicles don’t have to seek a permit and the vehicles older than 10 years are not allowed.

Last year the Rohtang Pass was restored on May 3 and tourists were allowed after May 6 by paying the requisite fee of Rs 550 imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The Kullu administration had reopened tourist hotspot Marhi, midway between Manali and the Rohtang Pass, on April 15 last year. However this year, due to unprecedented inclement weather in April and May, the restoration of Rohtang Pass was delayed.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said the BRO had cleared snow from the Manali-Rohtang-Koksar road and ample space had been created for parking of vehicles on the top. The movement of tourist vehicles to Rohtang Pass will be allowed from tomorrow, he said.

Last year, the BRO had initiated snow-clearing operation on the Manali-Rohtang road on April 8. This year the operation was started on March 10 from the Koksar side but inclement weather hindered the progress of the BRO. After the construction of the Atal Tunnel, the BRO is majorly focusing on restoring the Manali-Leh national highway which was restored for both-way vehicle movement on June 1. The residents said that the BRO should restore Rohtang Pass at the earliest as was done before the opening of the tunnel in 2020.