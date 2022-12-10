Waiting for Cong's first Cabinet meet, says Kashyap

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 9

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap today said that his party was waiting for the next Congress-led government to restore the old pension scheme and offer 300 units of electricity free during its first Cabinet meeting.

“Along with these promises, the Congress has also assured to announce five lakh jobs in its first Cabinet meeting. So, we are eagerly waiting for this meeting,” said Kashyap. Accepting the mandate given by the public, Kashyap said the elections were quite close. “The BJP got 43 per cent share of total votes polled while the Congress got 43.9 per cent,” he said.

Looking at positives in the defeat, he said CM Jai Ram Thakur won by a record margin of 38,128 votes and the party won nine out of 10 seats in Mandi district. He said the party was thankful to 18,14,530 voters who voted for the BJP