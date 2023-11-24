Want to boost tech knowledge of pupils: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 23

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced that smart classes would be introduced at Portmore Model Girls School as there was dire need to bring about reforms in the education sector so that children could keep pace with the changing digital trends.

Best edu institutes to be rewarded The 10 best performing schools at the state level and five such schools at the district level will be selected for rewards. — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, CM

Sukhu, who presided over the annual prize distribution function of the school here, also laid the foundation stone of a girls’ hostel to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5 core. “Foreseeing the challenges in the education sector, particularly after the Covid era, the state government wants to bring in reforms so that students are technologically updated,” he said.

“The 10 best performing schools at the state level and five such schools each at the district level will be selected for rewards. It has also been decided that the school authorities, together with the school management committees, will be authorised for the selection of smart uniforms for students,” he said.

He said Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools were being opened in the state to ensure quality education in a phased manner.

He distributed tablets to 16 meritorious girl students under the Ramanujan Student Digital Scheme. As many as 7,520 tablets will be distributed to girl students in the state out of the 10,540 identified meritorious students in this fiscal year. He said vacancies of teachers in schools would be filled in a phased manner.

“We have adopted 4,000 orphans as the ‘Children of the State’ and the government is legally committed towards their upbringing and education,” said Sukhu. “A special scheme will also be announced for special children in the next Budget so as to bring them in the mainstream,” he added.

He said the government was contemplating increasing the marriageable age of girls to 21 years for which legal formalities were being explored. He said 30 per cent reservation would be provided to girls for recruitment in the police department.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the focus of the government was to provide employment-oriented education.

MLA Harish Janartha, former CPS Sohan Lal, Director, Higher Education, Amarjit Sharma and Director, Primary Education, Ashish Kohli were among others present on the occasion.

