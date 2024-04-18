Ward panch scalded to death in Kangra village

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 17

A ward panch of Nara village died of burn injuries after he was allegedly pushed into a cooking vessel containing boiling water at a social function in the Sansarpur Terrace area of Kangra district.

Dehra SDM Shilpi Bekta said the police had taken into custody one person for allegedly pushing panch Surendra Singh (63) into the boiling water and registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC against him.

The suspect, Surjan Singh, was remanded into four-day police custody by a Judicial Magistrate today, she said.

The incident occurred when a function was going on in the house of one Zulfi Ram at Nara village. An argument broke out between Surjan Singh and one Tilak Raj over some issue. Ward panch Surendra Singh tried to pacify both sides. During the argument, Surjan Singh allegedly pushed Surendra Singh and the latter fell in cooking vessel containing boiling water.

A badly scalded Surendra Singh was taken to Amritsar for treatment by his family and locals. He died during treatment today. The police have recorded statements of people present at the spot. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra