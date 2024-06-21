Warning signs in disaster-prone areas of Kangra

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 20

Keeping in view the upcoming monsoon season, the Kangra district administration has outlined a strategy to check drowning and landslide mishaps in the district.

According to Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, all SDMs have been directed to take effective steps to check such mishaps and install warning signboards in the flood and landslide sensitive areas, along the banks of rivers and ravines in the district.

Bairwa said, “As a precautionary measure, strict warning is being issued to the visitors to be alert in the landslide-prone areas and not to venture into any water body in the district,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said disaster management centres would remain open for 24 hours at the district and subdivisional headquarters and in case of any emergency, immediate information could be conveyed on the toll-free number 1077.

