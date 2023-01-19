Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Waste dumped on roads in Shimla



Residents often dump garbage on the Dhalli-ISBT bypass. The waste attracts dogs and stray cattle. People should throw garbage in the dustbin and the authorities concerned should also take strict action against such people for dumping garbage in the open. Sonia, Shimla

Garbage not collected regularly

IT has become difficult to cross the Shoghi market, near Shimla, as garbage is not being collected from here regularly. Heaps of garbage in the market cause inconvenience to the public and may also lead to health problems. The civic body should ensure that garbage is collected regularly. Rakesh, Shoghi

HRTC bus service sought

The HRTC bus service should be started between Shainshar and Sainj to facilitate commuters, especially students travelling to college and ITI. Only private buses are plying on this route at present. This road also needs to be repaired soon to prevent accidents. Suman, Kullu