Waste dumped on roads in Shimla
Residents often dump garbage on the Dhalli-ISBT bypass. The waste attracts dogs and stray cattle. People should throw garbage in the dustbin and the authorities concerned should also take strict action against such people for dumping garbage in the open. Sonia, Shimla
Garbage not collected regularly
IT has become difficult to cross the Shoghi market, near Shimla, as garbage is not being collected from here regularly. Heaps of garbage in the market cause inconvenience to the public and may also lead to health problems. The civic body should ensure that garbage is collected regularly. Rakesh, Shoghi
HRTC bus service sought
The HRTC bus service should be started between Shainshar and Sainj to facilitate commuters, especially students travelling to college and ITI. Only private buses are plying on this route at present. This road also needs to be repaired soon to prevent accidents. Suman, Kullu
