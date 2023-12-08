Waste not Removed from roadside

After the drains were cleaned, sewage waste was not removed from the roadside in Chotta Shimla area. A strong stench emanates from the piles of waste, which have become an eyesore. The authorities concerned should take note of the problem and remove the waste at the earliest. —Suresh Thakur, Shimla

Remove climber vines from deodar trees

climber vines have been affecting the growth of trees, especially the deodars, in the city. During the recent rain disaster in the state, several trees were uprooted and many that were tilting dangerously were axed. The authorities concerned should act immediately to protect trees from strangulating climber vines. —Mamta Thakur, Shimla

Tourist inflow up, More lifts required at Mall Road

the tourist footfall in the city has increased substantially over the years and long queues are often seen outside the lifts near Mall Road. The authorities concerned should install more lifts near this area for the convenience of the tourists and locals. The maintenance of the existing lifts should be ensure, too. —Sanchit Verma, Shimla

