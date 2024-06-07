Waste strewn callously at Kasauli hills ‘noticed’

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 6

With no mechanism to dispose solid waste, dumping waste along the hillside has become the most convenient option in the villages situated in the precincts of Kasauli.

Taking serious view of one such violation, officials of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Parwanoo, recently issued a show-cause notice to the Dharampur Block Development Officer (BDO) for the illegal dumping of waste on the Dharampur-Garkhal-Kasauli road by the panchayat concerned.

The site was inspected by officials of the SPCB, who found a huge quantity of solid waste dumped at the site along the road into the valley. The activity could contaminate the nearby surface water and burning of waste was also leading to air pollution. Pungent stench was also found emanating from the area, where animals were found rummaging through the waste.

Since the High Court has ordered proper disposal of garbage and solid waste, the officials of the SPCB took a stern view of this violation. The court has strictly directed not to dispose such waste illegally as well as along water bodies and ensure its proper segregation, collection and disposal.

“A show-cause notice was served to the Dharampur BDO for violating provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution Act), 1984, Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, where an environmental compensation was proposed to be imposed for violating various laws,” said Anil Kumar, SPCB Regional Officer.

“Penal action, including imposition of environmental compensation, could also be taken in case of the non-compliance of the directions,” added Kumar. He said that after the issuance of a show-cause notice some days ago, the panchayat had initiated some work to remove the dumped waste, though more needs to be done to restore the site.

The panchayats neither have the expertise nor the will to set up solid waste management plants, Kumar said.

