Watch Union minister Anurag Thakur lending a hand to push bus stuck in narrow road in Himachal’s Bilaspur

Chandigarh, November 8
Union minister Anurag Thakur lent a hand to push a bus that had stuck in a narrow road, while he was campaigning in Bilaspur district of poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The Union minister is campaigning in Himachal Pradesh, which goes to polls on November 12. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
A cavalcade of Anurag Thakur was also stuck in the jam. In the video, Thakur is seen moving towards a bus that had apparently broken down and had, in turn, blocked a narrow road in the hilly terrain.
He talked to the bus driver and the next moment joined people in pushing the bus to enable the movement of traffic.
