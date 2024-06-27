Watch your words or face action: Himachal Speaker to ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 26

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Kuldeep Pathania, today threatened Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP leaders of action if they continued to discuss the decisions taken by him in public domain.

The Speaker also took exception to the use of words and accusations of bias levelled against him by the Leader of the Opposition in a press conference. “No member has the right to discuss in public domain the decisions taken by the Speaker in a quasi-judicial capacity. It will be seen as a violation of rules. Also, I will advise Jai Ram Thakur and others to watch their words when they are speaking to the media. Otherwise, I will be forced to enforce the rules,” he said.

Pathania issued the warning after Thakur called him “a puppet” working on the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to save the Congress government. He had also accused the Speaker of acting in a biased manner, saying that he accepted the resignations of the former Independent MLAs just a day before the results of the Lok Sabha elections and six Assembly byelections were declared.

Pathania said he took decisions regarding the disqualification of the six Congress MLAs and the resignations of three former Independent MLAs as per the rules and were upheld by the High Court and the Supreme Court.

“The courts have declared that there’s no scope for judicial intervention in the decisions I’ve taken. Still, the Leader of the Opposition and other BJP members are discussiing the matter in public domain for political mileage,” said Pathania. “Like commenting upon the judgment of the courts amounts to contempt of court, similarly there’s contempt of the House as well. So, I will request the Leader of the Opposition and others to refrain from discussing these issues in public domain,” he added.

Issue of ruckus by 9 BJP MLAs under consideration: Pathania

The issue of a ruckus created by nine BJP MLAs during the Budget session was under consideration and action would be taken at an appropriate time, said the Speaker

