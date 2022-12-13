Water bodies freeze in Lahaul valley

Mandi, December 12
Water bodies have started freezing in the Lahaul valley after temperatures dropped below zero degree in high-altitude areas of the district.
Tourists and locals have been prohibited to go to various tourist destinations in the district, including the Chandertal Lake and the Suraj Tal Lake.
The freezing of lakes in the valley also affects water supply to households in the district during the winter. It also adversely affects the tourism industry.
People associated with the industry say that it is not possible to facilitate the arrival of tourists during the winter without regular water supply in their establishments.
Amar Singh of Koksar panchayat in the Lahaul valley told The Tribune, “I cannot not run my homestay during the winter as water in pipes freezes. Without regular water supply, it is not possible to provide accommodation to tourists.”
He said that other people were also facing a similar situation. They had no option but to close their tourism units during the winter.
He said the Jal Shakti Department should adopt a new technology to ensure regular water supply during the winter. “We are hopeful that the newly elected government will pay attention to our demands and do the needful,” he added.
Under the leadership of newly elected Congress MLA from Lahaul and Spiti Ravi Thakur, a delegation of people met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla today. The delegation urged Sukhu to set up a heliport in the valley and ensure regular water supply during the winter.
