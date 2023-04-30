Water cess to impact power generation cost: NTPC GM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 29

Kulwinder Singh, General Manager of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Koldam hydroelectric power project, today said that the imposition of water cess by the state government would impact the cost of electricity generation.

Kulwinder, while addressing mediapersons at Jamthal village in Bilaspur district, said that they had received no clear-cut guidelines to pay water cess because the Central Government was opposing the decision of the state government. “We have received a notification regarding the decision of the state government to impose water cess but there are no clear-cut guidelines for it. When the state government takes the final decision in this regard, the NTPC Koldam project authorities will pay the water cess,” he added.

He said, “The NTPC has an installed capacity of 74,640 MW, which is 15 per cent of the total power generation capacity in the country. In the last financial year, the NTPC had produced around 26 per cent of the country’s total power. It shows the dedication of the NTPC towards the development of the country.”