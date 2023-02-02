Water contamination led to gastritis outbreak in Nadaun, says Himachal Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Hamirpur, February 1
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the charge of Irrigation and Public Health Department, said today water contamination at the source resulted in gastritis outbreak in various villages of the Nadaun constituency in the district.
He said there were lapses on part of various departments, including mining and IPH. The district administration and IPH officials are directed to keep a watch on cleanliness of water sources. A sum of Rs 1 crore had been approved for the IPH Department to set up water treatment plants at various water supply projects in the affected area. In fact, all water supply schemes would be equipped with water treatment plants to avoid recurrence of such outbreaks in future, he added.
The Deputy CM said open defecation and unscientific mining in the area were key causes of water contamination. FIRs should be filed against those indulging in illegal mining.
Speaking about the Rs 156-crore irrigation scheme at Nadaun, he said the work would be completed by March 31. The Rs 200-crore tender for a water supply scheme in the Barsar constituency was cancelled due to over-budgeting, he said. As per a new report, the project would now be constructed at cost of Rs 131 crore.
Rs 1 crore for water treatment plants
- A sum of Rs 1 crore approved for the IPH Department to immediately set up treatment plants at various water supply projects in the affected area
- All water supply schemes will be equipped with water treatment plants to avoid recurrence of such outbreaks in future
21 new cases reported
- Twenty-one new cases of gastritis were reported in the Nadaun constituency in Hamirpur district on Wednesday. With this, the total count of gastritis cases in the area has gone up to 994.
- Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, political adviser to CM Sunil Sharma Bittu, Nadaun SDM Aprajita Chandel, CMO Dr RK Agnihotri visited the affected villages and water supply schemes in the area.
