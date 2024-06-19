Water from Pandoh likely to be released, residents cautioned

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 18

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Mandi, Omkant Thakur has issued an advisory to all residents of Mandi and tourists regarding possible excessive water discharge from the Pandoh Dam leading to a sudden rise in the water level of the Beas and the Suketi.

The SDM emphasised the unpredictability of water release from the Pandoh Dam and said, “There is a possibility of increased water discharge from the Pandoh Dam, which could potentially raise the water level in the Beas and the Suketi, posing a threat to the areas along these rivers.” He urged people to avoid venturing near the banks of the Beas and the Suketi. Additionally, he stressed the importance of preventing people from approaching these areas to minimise the risk of loss of life or property.

Thakur said, “Officials of the departments concerned have been instructed to remain vigilant and enhance safety measures in the light of the heightened risk of flooding due to potential water discharges from the dam. Community leaders and local organisations in Mandi have been called upon to assist in alerting residents and visitors about the dangers associated with the riverbanks.”

He said, “The Pandoh Dam, a key water management structure in the region, poses flood risks during the periods of heavy rainfall or sudden water release. As a precautionary measure, residents and tourists alike are advised to exercise caution and refrain from approaching riverbanks until the situation stabilises.”

The local authorities are continuously monitoring the situation closely and have urged everyone to stay updated with official announcements to ensure their safety and well-being amidst ongoing concerns about potential flooding downstream of the dam.

