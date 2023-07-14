Water level in crucial Himachal dams almost double than normal, in Punjab 64 per cent above 10-year average

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, July 14

With many parts of north India receiving heavy rain over the past few days, the water availability in crucial dams in Himachal Pradesh is almost double than the normal for this time of the year.

The combined storage at three dams in the state – Bhakra, Pong and Kol -- is 97 per cent above the past 10-year average, according to data released by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on July 13.

The total capacity of these dams is 12.475 billion cubic metres (BCM) and the storage at present is 7.606 BCM. It was 2.265 BCM at this time last year while the average storage has been 3.855 BCM.

The water availability in Punjab’s sole major dam, Thein, is 64 per cent above normal, with the present storage being 1,959 BCM against the total capacity of 2.344 BCM. It was 0.866 BCM last year and an average of 1.198 BCM over the past 10 years.

The dams in Himachal Pradesh have a combined hydro-power generation capacity of 1,196 megawatts and an irrigation potential of 676 thousand hectares, while the dam in Punjab has hydro-power generation capacity of 600 megawatts and an irrigation potential of 348 thousand hectares.

The water level recorded at Bhakra Dam, that lies on the Sutlej, on July 13 was 497.18 metres against the full reservoir level of 512.06 metres, while that at Pong was 416.22 metres against the top mark of 423.67 metres. The level at Kol was 637.49 metres against the upper limit of 642 metres.

The reservoir at Bhakra Dam is filled up to 56 per cent of its total capacity as compared to 21 per cent at this time last year and the past 10-year average of 37 per cent, while Pong Dam is filled up to 67 per cent of its capacity as compared to just 15 per cent last year and an average of 25 per cent over the past 10 years, CWC data shows.

The inflow into these dams had been extraordinarily high over the week following heavy rains in their catchment areas. Release of excess water from these dams was put on hold because of already heavy water influx in rivers, streams and nallahs downstream of the dams that had inundated many areas.

The water situation is being monitored by the Bhakra Beas Management Board and a decision to release additional water from these dams would be taken in consultation with the partner states depending on the level of inflows and the demand for water.