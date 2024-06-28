Water logged in drain

WATER has been logged in a drain near a police check-post here. To make matters worse, wrappers of various edible items have been thrown in it and have not been cleared for a long time. It’s located in the core area of the state’s capital, and this does not give a good impression of the town to the visitors. The municipal corporation is requested to ensure that the drain is cleaned.
Sangeeta, Shimla
Long traffic snarls near construction site
TRAFFIC jams near the under-construction parking lots in Vikas Nagar are getting longer and more frequent by the day. As the road near the site of construction has become narrow, long queues of vehicles can be seen on either side of the stretch of the road throughout the day. At least two policemen should be deployed at the site to ensure minimal inconvenience to the commuters. Aman, Shimla
Construction close to state highway
THE state highway leading to Andretta, the famous art village, from Palampur is full of roadside constructions. People here do not follow the general rule of not constructing buildings within 25 feet of the edge of state highways. This increase in constructions will leave no scope of widening the road in the future.
Naresh, Panchrukhi
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
