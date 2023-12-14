 Shimla: Water scarcity haunts 3K residents of Kupvi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Shimla: Water scarcity haunts 3K residents of Kupvi

Shimla: Water scarcity haunts 3K residents of Kupvi

'Faulty' pipes, loose sockets leading to excessive leakage

Shimla: Water scarcity haunts 3K residents of Kupvi

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 13

Around 3,000 residents of Kupvi, a small town in Shimla district, are not getting water supply regularly. Alleging that they get water once or twice in eight to 10 days, the residents claim they are facing the problem because the pipes have not been laid properly.

"A water scheme worth crores was dedicated to Kupvi in 2019-20. However, the pipes have not been laid properly. Due to the faulty laying, there's a problem of excessive leakage, pressure and bursting of pipes," said Suresh Kumar, vice-pradhan of Jaddu Shilla gram panchayat, under which Kupvi falls. "We suspect corruption is reason for such poor work. The whole scheme should be investigated," he said.

Sharp, an NGO comprising local youth, also support the allegation. "To begin with, the scheme was not started from the initially identified point at the source. The pipes were laid from much below the identified source to apparently save pipes," said Lokender Chauhan, secretary of Sharp.

"The pipes have not been put underground at several places. Also, the majority of sockets are loose, due to which there's massive leakage at various points. As a result, the pipes have hardly any water left to deliver in Kupvi," said Sudershan Dhirta, president of Sharp.

Chopal Subdivisional Officer, who holds the additional charge of Kupvi, said the main problem in the scheme was of sockets. "The sockets have not been fitted properly. We have fixed 25-28 points and will repair the remaining points, too," said Kanwar Singh, adding that the repair work has considerably improved the water supply to Kupvi now.

#Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Dharmendra's net worth includes multi-crore properties, culinary ventures and agricultural land

2
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh surfaces on UK's 2023 South Asian celebrity list with Shah Rukh Khan on top, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra on second and third spots

3
India

Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot accused Nikhil Gupta's family moves Supreme Court, seeks Indian govt's intervention to secure his release

4
Punjab

In Sukhbir Badal's apology, SAD eyes poll truck with BJP

5
Punjab

Panic spreads as 3 men open fire in broad daylight near bus stand in Punjab's Jalandhar

6
Punjab

Former cop and gatka player among 3 held for possessing drugs in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

7
India

Want to die in 'dignified way', says UP woman judge after alleged sexual harassment by senior, CJI Chandrachud seeks report

8
Chandigarh

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

9
India

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond gets 25 years in jail for raping minor, faces disqualification from Assembly

10
Diaspora

India must address US concerns on plot against Gurpatwant Pannun, say 5 Indian-American legislators

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...

Videoconferencing must when witness can’t depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says he invited her to hotel at 3 am and assaulted her with his friends

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'

In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

KMSC holds meeting, seeks farmers’ support for Jan 2 rally

Several BJP leaders join SAD in Batala

Nikita Puri from Khalsa College is Voice of Punjab

Jagteshwar’s tennis silver ends medal draught

DEOs declare holidays for Mann’s Maur rally, get show-cause notice

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

In 3 months, Muktsar sees 9-fold hike in dengue cases

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria file discharge applications

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers ~2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below ~15-20 crore: Owners

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

Court stays bizman’s arrest over cheating plaint by BJP MP Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: No coercive steps against Uber, directs High Court

Chandigarh: Woman shot at by colleague in Sector 7

Shortage of officers, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

Can’t entertain every dispute between Delhi Govt, L-G: SC

L-G rejects proposal seeking suspension of Chief Secretary

Nobody wants India to become a womb-renting industry: Delhi High Court

BJP slams AAP over homeless people's death in Delhi

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Aditya Jain gets 2nd tenure as District Bar Association president

Shots fired at car of Jalandhar travel agent, Rs 5 cr demanded

Armed assailants fire at travel agent's car in broad daylight in Jalandhar

Man held with 50 gm of heroin

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Major fire breaks out at furniture godown

Chetan Verma elected district Bar Association president

Notorious thief held, 14 vehicles seized

Panchayat official booked for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Govt committed to making city hub of tourism: Jauramajra

Tension escalates on Pbi varsity campus, 11 students suspended

Illegal Clinic: Former ANM sent to police remand

Administration claims arrangements complete for Shaheedi Jor Mela