Water scheme in Thural goes defunct due to illegal mining

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, November 14

A lift irrigation scheme feeding half a dozen villages in the Garthoon area of Thural Tehsil has become defucnt due to illegal mining in the Neugal river. The Irrigation and Public Health Department had started lifting water from the Neugal through the scheme 10 years ago. Because of reckless and unscientific illegal mining near bore wells, pump house of the scheme and deep trenches that have been dug up in the riverbed, there is no water left in the rivulet and the scheme has gone defunct.

Earlier, the lift irrigation scheme feeding Sanhoon, Damen, Haldra and Phanger villages have dried up following illegal mining in the Mol khud.

Affected people say that sand and stone mining is being done unscientifically. Deep trenches because of quarrying have led to water stagnation on the riverbed, impeding the natural flow of water. This is impacting agricultural production because no water has left for irrigation.

Locals say that not only lift irrigation schemes have been affected, large-scale mining has also affected groundwater level as bore wells have also dried up.

A senior IPH Department officer says that it is a serious matter as illegal mining has threatened the existence of water supply schemes. He adds the Assistant Engineer, IPH Department, Thural, has written to the District Mining Officer, Kangra, for initiating action against culprits.