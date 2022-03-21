Water seeps through walls, floors in Nurpur houses

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, MARCH 20

People of the town and surrounding areas of Jawali and Fatehpur are facing an unusual situation these days. Water has been seeping through the walls and floors of their houses for a couple of days. People are worried as they fear it could damage the structures, if it persists.

Water can be seen coming out on ground floor houses and flowing in the rooms whereas the walls are being moistened. Residents are spending sleepless nights due to fear of any mishap. Water coming out like this suddenly has also generated curiosity among others too. The reports have also been received from Jassur, Rehan, Raja ka Talab, Nagrota Surian and surrounding areas within the 50 to 60-kilometre radius of the Pong reservoir.

Sarishta Devi, Sanjay Jariyal and Ajay Sahotra of ward number 2, Krishan Chand and Manjit Verma of ward number 3, Devinder and Swarna Devi of ward number 5 and Hari Ram of ward number 6 in Nurpur said they were afraid as water started coming out in the rooms and kitchens a few days back. They called plumbers and masons suspecting any leakage in the underground pipes.

“The mysterious water leakage on the floors and walls of our houses has perturbed us and we appeal to the government to undertake geological examination of the overflowing water on ground floors. We should also be assisted by experts for remedies of this problem,” they said.

Environmentalists of Kangra district say that the problem is also being witnessed in certain areas in Bilaspur, Una and Kangra districts. They claimed that this year, severe winter and a sudden rise in temperature in March in the lower areas had resulted in an abnormal climate change which could be one of the reasons for this.

“The melting of snow due to sudden rise in temperature causes more water in reservoirs. It can also be a reason for this problem,” they asserted.

SDM Anil Bhardwaj, advising people not to panic, said he would visit the affected houses and submit a report to the authorities seeking opinion of geological and hydrological experts.

