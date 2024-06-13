Water sources dry up, farmers await rain as Sirmaur feels heat

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 12

The sweltering heat has disrupted daily life in Sirmaur district. In the past 24 hours, the temperatures in plain areas, including Kala Amb, Paonta Sahib, Ronhat and Dadahu, have soared above 42°C.

In the hilly regions like Shillai, Haripurdhar, Sangrah, Sarahan and Rajgarh, the mercury has exceeded 35°C, with Nahan reaching the 40°C mark.

The Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather for the next week, with a heatwave warning for plain areas. However, light rain is expected in the medium and high-altitude areas on June 14, with the clear weather predicted until June 20.

The heatwave has severely impacted drinking water sources in the district. Residents of various villages report that their traditional water sources have dried up. Rain-fed areas are also suffering, with farmers waiting for showers to plant maize, paddy and other crops.

Markets wear a deserted look in the day due to the scorching heat, though the sale of cold beverages and ice cream has surged. The region has witnessed an increase in forest fires as more than 177 such fires have been reported since February, affecting both private and government properties. The district’s Fire Department is making efforts to control these fires.

A government official has advised against using ‘bidi’ and cigarettes near forests to prevent the fires. The official has urged residents to protect government and private properties. According to the Jal Shakti Department, over 60 drinking water schemes have been affected in Sirmaur. As the heat continues, both water shortage and forest fire have emerged as critical concerns in the district.

