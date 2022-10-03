Water sports facility inaugurated in Gobind Sagar lake

Una, OCTOBER 2
Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar today inaugurated and laid stones of development works estimated at over Rs 187 crore in Kutlehar Assembly segment. These include inauguration of a water sports facility at Androuli village on the bank of Gobind Sagar reservoir of Bhakra dam in Kutlehar Assembly segment.
It is being managed by Kutlehar Tourism Development Society, chaired by the DC. Tourists will be able to take rides in speed boat, water scooter and water ski.
Kanwar said similar facility was being developed on the other bank of the reservoir near Lathiani village.
The minister said that two paragliding sites had already been notified by the state government on the Solasingi dhaar mountain ranges of the segment. He said that three parks, namely Eco Park, Aqua Park and Butterfly Park, were being developed in Sohari Bhanjal village.
The other works inaugurated today include SDM secretariat at Bangana, community health centre building at Thanakalan, ethnobotanical park and water reservoir at Androuli and irrigation and drinking water schemes at a total cost of Rs 50.84 crore.
He also laid the foundation stones of the Himachal Pradesh Subtropical Horticulture Irrigation and Value Chain Development project for Bangana tehsil, and two shopping complexes near Pir Gaus Pak shrine and near Bangana Panchayat Samiti office.
