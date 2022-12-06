Water supply disruption likely for 2 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 5

Water supply is likely to see some disruption in the city over the next two days.

As per Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL), the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board has ordered a shutdown at the Gumma pumping station for maintenance related work ahead of the winter.

The Gumma water scheme supplies the maximum amount of water to the city, and the electricity shutdown will affect the pumping of water from this scheme. The SJPNL has urged the people to use water judiciously over the next two days.