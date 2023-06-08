Water supply Erratic in Panchrukhi

Residents of ward number 3 at Ladoh village of Panchrukhi in Kangra district are irked over the irregular water supply and non-availability of potable water. At present, the water supplied by a hand pump to lower Panchrukhi area and from Bira-Chatter road to Teak Bound Hotel point is not sufficient. Also, the water is supplied through 1-inch pipes. The Jal Shakti Vibhag should replace these pipes with 4-inch pipes to facilitate adequate water supply. —Satish, Panchrukhi

Need for a rain shelter

There is an urgent need to construct a rain shelter at the Timber House station on the Cart Road in Shimla. Commuters visiting the Kamla Nehru Hospital have to stand in rain and sun while waiting for the buses. The authorities concerned should build a rain shelter here at the earliest. —Reena, Shimla

Vendors encroach upon footpath in Sarkaghat

vendors have started encroaching on the footpath in the Sarkaghat market. It causes inconvenience to the general public and also raises the risk of accidents. The authorities concerned should take appropriate action against the offenders. —Dalip, Sarkaghat

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]