WB-aided Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project set to get extension

Shimla, July 4

The Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project is all set to get extension. The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has written to the World Bank recommending a four-month extension to the seven-year project worth over Rs 1,000 crore that is aimed at the development of apple and stone fruit cultivation.

The project term ended on June 30 but the state government sought an extension as some works financed under it were still on and there was some amount left unused. According to sources, around Rs 50 crore is still left unused and an extension was needed if the remaining works under the project were to be financed with this amount.

“Some work on the market yard in Rohru is left and a couple of CA stores of the HPMC also need finishing touches. These projects can now be completed with the unused money left in the project,” sources said.

According to the officials associated with the project, the World Bank is pleased with the success of the project and hence has no reservation in giving extension. The project focused mainly on building market yards, enhancing cold-storage facilities, processing plant and importing quality planting material for apple and stone fruits.

The government considers the project a success and is keen on getting similar one more project for apple and stone fruits. According to the Secretary, Horticulture, the focus of the Horticulture Development Project 2.0, if it happens, will be on leveraging technology for enhancing production and productivity of apple and stone fruits.

