We had sought Rs 9,000 crore following Himachal disaster but PM Modi refused to give it, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Nahan

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 26

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP while addressing his first election rally at Nahan in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

“Narendra Modi and BJP leaders are attacking the Constitution. Their party leaders have openly said they will change and scrap the Constitution on coming to power,” Gandhi said.

“Our Constitution is the nation’s voice but the BJP says they want only Narendra Modi’s voice to prevail.”

“During the disaster in Himachal, we sought support from the Prime Minister but he refused to give it. We had sought Rs 9,000 crore as 22,000 families had suffered.”

He said, “In Himachal, apple-growers fail to get the right price because of the partnership existing between Modi and Adani. All storage facilities have been given to one person who controls the apple price.”

He mocked the television interviews given by the PM where, he said, Modi claimed to be guided by divine intervention.

Gandhi said, “The PM waived loans of Rs 16 lakh crore in the last 10 years of 22 rich people.” He said the media is also playing into the hands of the Modi government.

He also spoke about giving a legal guarantee on minimum support price to the farmers.

Elaborating on their poll promises, he said, “We will make one crore lakhpatis if voted to power. All poor people will be enlisted and one woman of a family will be chosen where she will receive Rs 8,500 per month beginning July 5.”

He also announced ‘Pehli Naukri Pukka Adhikar” programme.

Assuring the state’s people of support, Gandhi said, "My sister lives in Shimla and Rahul and Priyanka are your soldiers in Delhi.”

“When the state needed its government the most, the BJP tried to steal it. We have to safeguard the Constitution,” he said while urging people to vote for Vinod Sultanpuri for the Shimla seat.

