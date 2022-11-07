 We have the edge, rebel factor will fade away, says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur : The Tribune India

We have the edge, rebel factor will fade away, says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

The BJP clearly has the edge and will change the tradition of governments alternating every five years, says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. With four days left for campaigning to end, the CM speaks to Aditi Tandon on a range of issues, including the rebels, whose impact ‘in only some seats’ he believes will fade away as the campaign peaks. On the Old Pension Scheme, he points out Congress governments in the state did not restore the same when they had a chance in 2003 and 2012. Excerpts:

Campaign is at its peak, what are the key issues?

Our campaign punch is clear. We will end the tradition of change of government every five years. Our poll slogan is ‘Naya rivaj banayenge, phir bhajpaa layenge’. Due to governments alternating every five years, there is a perception that a government means only five years. We have to shatter this myth. Uttarakhand and UP have already done so. The Congress is saying it’s their turn to rule, but that won’t happen.

We’ve quelled dissent at several places but at some rebels are in the fray. I believe once the campaign peaks, the rebels will fade away.

What about inflation and jobs? The Congress has promised one lakh jobs.

Congress’ 10 guarantees and the promise of one lakh jobs is impractical. The Congress had guaranteed one government job per family in the 2012 elections too. For them, the manifesto is an event. Once the event is over, the manifesto becomes meaningless. No one is ready to believe their manifesto this time.

How do you see the Old Pension Scheme issue?

The Congress is projecting it as the biggest poll issue. They are exploiting the sentiments of government workers enrolled under the new National Pension Scheme. But let me ask them — OPS was scrapped in 2003 and the then Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government proceeded to implement NPS. If they felt the new scheme was wrong, why did they not correct the wrong when they were in government in 2003 and 2012? Why raise the issue after 20 years?

We have studied the issue minutely and placed it before the Centre.There are some technical issues. In Himachal, we will find a solution which will emerge when the Centre and the state sit and discuss the matter.

Why should people vote for you?

Our focus has been on development. The poor have been at the core of our schemes. Other states are emulating us. Himcare scheme guarantees free health benefits to 3.5 lakh people and Sahara scheme assures Rs 3,000 per month to the bed-ridden. The segment benefiting by our welfare schemes is huge. Further, we have done a lot for women who comprise half of the state’s population. We we will do more for them as mentioned in our manifesto.

The BJP is against freebies but you have promised 125 units of free power.

There is a difference between providing relief and freebies. Our promise of 125 units of free power to the poorest and middle class families is a relief to these segments and is based on thorough calculations. The Congress promise of 300 units is impractical. That is a freebie.

How do you see the rebel factor in the BJP?

There is a higher propensity to seek the ticket in a party which has greater chances of winning. We have succeeded in quelling dissent at several places but at some rebels are in the fray. I believe once the campaign peaks, the rebels will fade away.

How many seats can the rebels impact?

In about 10 seats there are rebels who can have some impact on the elections.

Your assessment of this election?

We have a clear edge. It is a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress. New entrant AAP has failed to make an impact. We do see a keen contest on some seats, but we are comfortably placed.

