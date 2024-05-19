We moved from ‘helpless’ to ‘strong’ govt under Modi: Nadda at Chamba

Tribune Reporters

Chamba/Dharamsala, May 18

In a rally at the historic Chaugan ground in Chamba, BJP national president JP Nadda fiercely criticised the previous Congress government while praising the current administration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He emphasised the shift from a “helpless” to a “strong” government, citing India’s firm responses to attacks such as the surgical strike following the Uri attack and the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

Nadda highlighted India’s economic rise from the 11th to the fifth position globally and significant infrastructure developments such as nationwide optical fibre networks and common service centres in villages under Modi rule.

He also pointed out the opening of institutions such as IIM, IIT, medical colleges and AIIMS in Himachal Pradesh, along with the development of bulk drug parks, medical device parks and national highways. These developments, he noted, symbolise the progress and modernisation of Himachal Pradesh under Modi rule.

Appealing to the people of Chamba, Nadda urged them to elect BJP nominee from Kangra, Rajeev Bhardwaj, to ensure the continuation of a strong government under Modi’s leadership. Nadda said that now as Harsh Mahajan, a Chamba native, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha, this would amplify Chamba’s representation and concerns in Delhi.

Meanwhile in Fatehpur area of Kangra district, Nadda while addressing a political rally today said that PM Narendra Modi has changed politics in the last 10 years. Before that, the people of country had given up hope that some positive change could take place, he claimed.

However, now people are demanding performance from their leaders and holding them accountable. Modi has given hope to people. To continue this positive change and to make ‘Bharat a mahaan Bharat’ (make country greater), people have to elect PM Modi for the third time, he said.

Thousands of BJP workers braved scorching heat in Fatehpur to listen to Nadda. Appreciating it, the BJP national president said that their commitment has assured him that Kangra seat would be won comfortably by Rajiv Bharadwaj.

Counting the achievements of the Modi government, Nadda said that 10.74 crore families have been given health cover of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, four crore houses have been built under PM Awas Yojna and 25 crore people have been brought above the poverty line.

He said that the Modi government has promised that in the next five years, three crore more houses would be built for the poor and free power would be provided to each household by getting solar power plants installed over each house in the country. Nadda attacked the INDIA bloc leaders alleging that they were family-based parties. Citing examples of late SAD leader Prakash Singh Badal, OP Chautala, Farooq Abdullah and Akhilesh Yadav, Nadda said that they all want their kith and kin to rule.

He attacked Rahul Gandhi by saying that he was violating the Constitution by offering reservation on the basis of religion in Andhra Pradesh.

Countering the claim of CM Sukhwinder Sukhu that the Union Government had not helped Himachal during the monsoon crisis, Nadda said that he came three times to Himachal during the monsoon disaster and the Centre had given Rs 1,782 crore to Himachal for disaster relief. However, the Congress government in the state was distributing the relief only to its own people, he alleged.

