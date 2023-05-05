We respect mandate, lost by ‘thin’ margin: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 4

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the BJP respected the public mandate, but the Congress misused power to influence voters in every possible manner.

“The Congress victory in the SMC elections is not an true win. The party got votes prepared in the names of persons from outside Shimla,” he alleged. The Chief Minister, some ministers and MLAs, who had voted in the last Assembly elections, had their votes in the SMC poll.

Thakur said, “I and my family members were enlisted as voters for the SMC poll but I got the votes cancelled on the ground of morality as we are registered as voters in our Assembly segment.”

He accused the Congress of violating the model code of conduct by announcing 3 per cent DA and regularisation of employees after the announcement of the elections. “The BJP has done well in the poll as despite the misuse of power by the Congress, we lost many seats by a slender margin,” he said.

Newly appointed state BJP president Rajeev Bindal said that his party respected the public mandate, but the impact of the Congress being in power was evident in the SMC elections.