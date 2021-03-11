Weapon expo at Dalhousie school

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, August 13

Under the Union Government’s initiative ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Special Forces Training School today organised an exhibition of weapons at Dalhousie Public School to motivate students to join the armed forces.

Dalhousie Public School chairman and director Dr (Capt) GS Dhillon, who also retired from 2 PARA (Special Forces), thanked Col Amninder Singh Bains, SM, Commandant of Special Forces Training School for providing a wonderful opportunity for students, saying the weapons held by the special forces were not ordinary weapons.

An MIG 21, T-55 Russian Battle Tank, Torpedoes and Surface-to-Air Pichora Missiles were put on display at Beeji’s Park.

A 108-feet-tall Tricolor is also hoisted on the school premises, which was installed in October 2014 in the presence of Vice-Admiral Anurag G Thapliyal, AVSM and Bar Director General of Indian Coast Guard.