Weather Dept predicts snowfall, rain from tomorrow

Shimla, April 11

Himachal Pradesh will receive heavy snowfall and rainl from April 13 onwards possibility resulting in landslides, blocking of roads, disruption of traffic flow and damage to horticulture and standing crops.

An orange weather warning has been issued for April 13 and 14 resulting in thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds, hailstorms and heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

According to State’s Meteorological Department, a fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect the state from April 12 due to which precipitation activity is likely to increase in intensity and distribution in many parts of state from April 13 till 15.

Director, Meteorological Department, Surender Paul said that light to moderate snowfall is expected over the state associated with isolated spells of heavy snowfall and rain in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba districts during the period with peak intensity on April 14.

“The precipitation is likely to decrease significantly from April 16,” he added.

“This spell is likely to be accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds at the speed of 40-50 kmph at few places in plains, low and middle hills of the state with possibility of hailstorm at isolated places in Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur on April 13 and 14,” he said.

The average minimum temperature likely to be normal to below normal while maximum temperatures will likely to be below normal during this period.

He further said that people should avoid going in open areas in view of expected thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

People have been advised to avoid roadway underpasses, drainage ditches, low lying areas and areas where water collects as they can unexpectedly flood or overflow.

People have also been advised to stay away from power lines or electrical wires besides keeping away from all the objects that conduct electricity.

