Weather office predicts snow, rainfall in Himachal from April 18

Shimla, April 15

Snowfall and rainfall along with thunderstorms accompanied with hail will continue to occur across Himachal Pradesh till April 21 as a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the North West India from April 18 onwards.

According to the State’s Meteorological Department, snowfall in higher hills and rainfall and hail in middle and lower hills as well as the plains will occur from April 18 to April 21. A yellow alert warning has been issued for three days from April 18, resulting in heavy snowfall and rainfall in isolated areas of the state.

Director, State’s Meteorological Department Surinder Paul, said that snowfall in higher hills will continue on Tuesday after which weather will remain dry across the state on April 17.

“Fresh spell of snowfall and rainfall will begin from the state from April 18 till April 21” he said.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall occurred in many places over the state during the past 24 hours. Average minimum temperatures were normal while the maximum temperatures were below normal.

Manali received 26 mm rain, Banjar in Kullu district got 18.2 mm rain, Jogindernagar in Mandi district received 9 mm, Sundernagar 6.7 mm, Mandi 6 mm, Keylong 5.9 mm, Palampur 5.8 mm, Hamirpur 5 mm, Shimla 2 mm and Dharamsala 1.8 mm.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 19.8°C, Manali 12.9°C, Dharamsala 23.9°C, Mandi 25.8°C, Bilaspur 27.8°C, Nahan 28°C, Solan 24.2°C, Dalhousie 12.2°C, Narkanda 13.7°C, Reckong Peo 14.9°C, Kasauli 23.4°C, Kalpa 11°C, Bhuntar 21°C, Kufri 14.1°C Chamba 24.2°C, Sundernagar 25.1°C and Una 30.8°C.

Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district was the hottest place in the state as it recorded 32°C maximum temperature while Keylong was the coldest as it recorded 2.7°C minimum temperature.

