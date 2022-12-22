Weather radar installed, to be functional soon

Chamba, December 21
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) commissioned an X-band Doppler Weather Radar at Jot in the district in the presence of a team of scientists headed by Dr Sai Krishnan on Saturday, said Deputy Commissioner DC Rana here.
Rana said that the system would be tested in the next 15 days and later made fully functional. He added that the radar would have a radial distance of 100 km and would provide advance warning of adverse weather events like heavy rainfall, cloudburst, thunderstorm, hailstorm, etc. It would detect rainfall, its speed and type for proper dissemination of information.
Besides Chamba district, the IMD would also provide information about weather conditions in Lahaul and Spiti, Kangra, Hamirpur, Kullu, Una and some areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Rana added.
He said that the IMD had in June 2021 identified the site for the installation of the weather radar system. The district administration completed forest clearance formalities regarding the selected land, provided basic infrastructure, road connectivity, electricity and water supply. He added that a building was also built for the installation of necessary equipment.
