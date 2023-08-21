Weatherman predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm today in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 20

The Meteorology Department has given forecast of low to moderate flashflood risk likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Surface runoff or inundation may occur at some fully saturated watersheds and low-lying areas due to expected persistent rainfall. This forecast was given by IMD Hydromet Division, New Delhi for the next 24 hours.

In the weather condition for the past 24 hours, the monsoon condition was weak over the state. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places during this time and there was no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures during last 24 hours; average minimum and average maximum temperatures were normal.

The MeT Department has also predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places from August 21 to August 24 in seven districts of the state. The met report also forecasts landslides, mudslides, flashfloods, poor visibility, disruption of electricity and communication including drinking water and damage may occur to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings on August 21.

It has advised to follow the advisories and guidelines issued by the concerned departments, take adequate security measures, make adequate arrangements to avoid direct impact of rain, thunder and lightning on the new plants, uprooting of trees and damage of crops and farmers are advised to reschedule the spraying of insecticides.

#Chamba #Mandi #Shimla