Web-seminar on National Science Day

A web-seminar was organised at APG University, Shimla, on the occasion of National Science Day on Monday. Prof Shyam Sharan, Chairperson of Department of Applied Sciences and Humanities and UIT, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), attended the web-seminar as the keynote speaker while Prof Ramesh Chauhan, Vice-Chancellor of the host university, was the chief guest. Prof Chauhan said the main objective of celebrating National Science Day was to increase the interest and awareness among people towards science.

Science events held at St Bede’s

St Bede’s College celebrated National Science Day by organising an event on the theme ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future’. A power point presentation competition was conducted on the topic ‘Applications of Raman Spectroscopy in Science’, in which INS Himat and INS Vikas secured the 1st and 2nd position, respectively. An inter-ship science quiz competition was also conducted. INS Vikrant, INS Vikas and INS Chirag secured the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions. Various informative videos were also made on the contribution of women in science. Lastly, a display of collages, posters and models on bacterial and viral structures, practical demonstration of interference, diffraction and scattering of light, was carried out.

‘Shiksha Samvad’ at GSSS, Kot Moras

A ‘Shiksha Samvad’, along with NEP-2020 fair, was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Kot Moras. The event was presided over by School Management Committee member Rakesh Kumar. Several activities, like demonstration of learning resources and NEP-based material, were held. Principal Archana Guleria motivated parents to participate in the Fit India Programme.