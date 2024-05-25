Webcasting in 50% poll booths of Shimla district

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

A training camp for micro-observers was organised under the chairmanship of general observer for the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency, Jang Bahadur Yadav, here today. He said, “Webcasting will be done in 50 per cent polling stations of the district. In order to maintain secrecy of voting, micro-observers will have to ensure that the camera is not installed above the EVM machines.”

The general observer said micro-observers would be deployed at various polling stations in the district, orders for which would be provided during the second training on May 29. He said the work of the micro-observers would be to oversee various types of activities taking place at the polling station.

He said the micro observers, without being a part of the polling parties, would monitor all polling activities and submit their reports to the concerned Assistant Returning Officer (ARO).

Yadav said the micro-observers would also have to supervise all the work being done by the presiding officer to ensure free and fair elections. The micro-observers would also have to ensure that basic facilities were available at the polling booth, he added.

On this occasion, Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Ajit Bhardwaj, District Information Science Officer Pankaj Gupta and Tehsildar Election Rajendra Sharma, along with other officials, were present.

