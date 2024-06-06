Webinar held to sensitise students

Dharamsala, June 5
On the occasion of World Environment Day, a one-day webinar was organised at Government College Haripur-Guler by the College Career Guidance Cell through virtual medium.
College Principal Dr Ashwini Parashar shared information with the students on the subject of environment and said to control the rising global temperature, they should plant more trees.
In this webinar, faculty members of the college and as many as 70 students of the college participated.
