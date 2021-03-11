Webinar on alcohol, drug abuse

The Shoolini University organised a webinar to generate awareness on alcohol addiction and drug abuse in association with “Nasha Mukt Samaj Abhiyan Andolan Kaushal Ka” on Wednesday. Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore emphasised the need to eradicate the menace of drugs as a section of youth was being pushed into addiction. Sharing his personal story, the minister said he had lost his own son to liquor addiction after which he had launched a campaign to spread awareness about the ill-effects of the menace among youth.
No need to close varsity: HPNLU
The Covid-19 cell of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, has recommended that there is no need to close the university as there is no confirmed Covid case on the campus. A meeting was held in this regard on Wednesday and the cell will review the situation next week. The university has written, as a precautionary measure, to the Chief Medical Officer, Shimla, for a RTPCR test of all students and employees on the campus. The response on the part of the Medical Department is awaited. The university responded after some students demanded that the university should be closed and all academic and examination work be carried out in online mode.
Outreach programme concludes
A two-day integrated communication and outreach programme held at the ITI, Shimla, concluded on Thursday. It was concluded by the Field Outreach Bureau, Shimla, of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. On this occasion, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi gave away prizes to the winners of slogan writing, poster making and essay competitions. Prof Mamta Mokta of the HPU addressed students on the topic of Amrit Mahotsav. In her address, she traced the country’s journey since Independence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana
High Court asks the state of Haryana to submit its affidavit...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Centre invokes emergency provision to step up power supply
The government hopes this will bring online 10,000 MW of pow...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India’s position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...