Webinar on alcohol, drug abuse

The Shoolini University organised a webinar to generate awareness on alcohol addiction and drug abuse in association with “Nasha Mukt Samaj Abhiyan Andolan Kaushal Ka” on Wednesday. Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore emphasised the need to eradicate the menace of drugs as a section of youth was being pushed into addiction. Sharing his personal story, the minister said he had lost his own son to liquor addiction after which he had launched a campaign to spread awareness about the ill-effects of the menace among youth.

No need to close varsity: HPNLU

The Covid-19 cell of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, has recommended that there is no need to close the university as there is no confirmed Covid case on the campus. A meeting was held in this regard on Wednesday and the cell will review the situation next week. The university has written, as a precautionary measure, to the Chief Medical Officer, Shimla, for a RTPCR test of all students and employees on the campus. The response on the part of the Medical Department is awaited. The university responded after some students demanded that the university should be closed and all academic and examination work be carried out in online mode.

Outreach programme concludes

A two-day integrated communication and outreach programme held at the ITI, Shimla, concluded on Thursday. It was concluded by the Field Outreach Bureau, Shimla, of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. On this occasion, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi gave away prizes to the winners of slogan writing, poster making and essay competitions. Prof Mamta Mokta of the HPU addressed students on the topic of Amrit Mahotsav. In her address, she traced the country’s journey since Independence.