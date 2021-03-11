Webinar on anti-terrorism day

A webinar was organised on the Anti-Terrorism Day, jointly by the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla; NSS Open Unit, Chandigarh; and the EYC Group. The objective of the webinar was to discuss the relative contexts of terrorism before and at present. In this webinar, keynote speakers Prof Harish Thakur, chairman, Department of Defense and Strategic Studies, Himachal Pradesh University; panel experts Major General (Retd) Amarjit Singh, Major General (Retd) Shammi Raj and Prof Bikram Singh Rana dwelt on solutions for increasing terrorist incidents across the world.

Shimla girl to go to Michigan varsity

Anvi Chauhan, a Class XII student of Ivy International School, Shimla, has secured a seat at the Michigan University, one of the most prestigious and largest universities of the US. She has also bagged a scholarship worth Rs 80 lakh in the university.

18 of Rohru college clear GPAT

As many as 18 students from the Rohru-based state pharmacy college have cleared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT). The feat will not only help the students take admission in reputed institutions but also provide scholarships for postgraduate courses and PhD. Principal Vivek Sharma congratulated these students.