Webinar on safe house construction practices tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 17

The state government will sensitise all its departments and general public about the need to build disaster-resilient buildings, which can minimise damage.

In the wake of large-scale damage suffered due to unprecedented heavy rains this year, the government is adopting reconstruction strategies suggested by the United Nation Framework on Disaster Risk Reduction to follow the “Build Back Better” method for construction in rural areas.

Eminent researchers working in the field, including Ajay Chaurasia, Chief Scientist; Ashish Pipal, Scientist E; and HK Jain, Technical Officer from the CBRI-Roorkee; and Hemant Vinayak, Associate Professor from the NIT-Hamirpur; would interact with the participants through a webinar on December 19.

DC Rana, Director-cum-Special Secretary (Revenue), said its objective was to educate people about reducing disaster vulnerabilities such as poor foundation, construction in sliding/sinking zones and on steep slopes as a protection against hazards.

